The Department of Social Development (DSD) has been called out for allegedly not taking proper care of the elderly where after-hour services are concerned. Candice van der Rheede, founder of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, called on the department of Social Development to step up and show ‘n bietjie liefde’ to the elderly.

“Service delivery, especially from DSD, is a huge concern. There is no after-hour assistance for the elderly,” said Van Der Rheede. “We are dealing with lost Alzheimer’s and dementia sufferers who are being taken to police stations, and told to sleep on those hard benches until the department’s offices open. “They end up walking away and then we have a missing person case to deal with.”

She said in a recent case, a 71-year-old woman was thrown out of her home by her daughter and had nowhere to go. “We contacted a place that the DSD contracts, they couldn’t help, so who is actually there to help these people?” She added: “I can’t understand why there are no after- hour services for our elderly people, there’s no place in our old age homes, there’s no after-hour social worker, there is nothing!”

IRKED: Van der Rheede However, department spokesperson Esther Lewis said the department does provide after-hours social worker rosters to police stations for emergencies. “The after-hours social worker for that area is contacted and would facilitate emergency necessary support,” Lewis explained. “This includes making contact with family and friends who could provide shelter overnight. “