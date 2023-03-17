The mother of two little girls who died in a taxi accident says she waited eight years for the arrival of her first child, only to lose them both in the blink of an eye. The taxi driver accused of being behind the wheel was granted bail at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Likhona Mgidi, 22, stepped into the dock as the family of Nurah, two, and Nishaat Thomas, six, sat in the gallery facing him for the first time. Before court started, parents Raihaana and Abduragmaan held onto each other for support. SHATTERED: Raihanna and Abduragmaan with their two little meisies. “It is nerve-wracking, knowing that we will see him for the first time. We are not court people, and never did we imagine that we would be standing here for such a reason,” a hartseer Raihaana said.

The mom, who broke down in tears, said she missed her children and often finds herself reading through the Facebook comments left by Daily Voice readers, wishing the family well. “Every comment means so much. I wish I could say thank you to each and every one of them, especially those prayers, it truly means so much to us. “On Wednesday, we visited the girls’ graves and I just sat there. I didn’t want to leave, I just wanted to be with them and to hear their voices.

Nishaat and Nurah were their miracle babies. Picture supplied “I miss that, I miss it so much. They kept our home alive with their voices, now it’s just quietness and that's something I can’t handle. Everything reminds me of them.” Before midday, the case was called up and Mgidi, who was dressed in grey chinos and a navy blue K-Way jacket, fiddled with his hands while the court heard that the investigation was still incomplete, and that both the witness statements and post-mortem reports are outstanding. TRAUMA: Little Nurah and Nishaat Thomas’ ouers at court. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters The taxi driver was released on R3 000 bail, on condition that he does not enter the Mitchells Plain area except to appear in court.

He was also banned from getting behind the wheel of a vehicle as he doesn’t possess a driver’s licence. The matter was postponed to June 21. A spokesperson for Mgidi, Ntebogeng Gaobuse, offered their condolences to the Thomas family. “We are very sorry about everything that our son has put you through but it was not his intention. We are also hurting, we feel your pain.” Raihaana said that while the family acknowledged their sympathies, their pain is indescribable.