Bafana Bafana might not have made it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but a group of Capetonians are flying the South African flag high over there. The group, who are based at the Lusail Stadium, the largest venue at the sporting event in the Middle Eastern country, is responsible for transporting spectators safely and timeously to and from matches.

According to Martine Wehr, 43, she and her team play a massive role in ensuring the success of the World Cup. Work: Martine wehr in Qatar “We are managing the transportation system to get spectators to the biggest World Cup venue. The capacity for this stadium is over 86 000,” she says. The Northern suburbs resident says working with large crowds on a match day is challenging but they are up for the task.

“With regards to managing transport for a full capacity stadium which the majority of our matches have been, we have done extensive planning to ensure that spectators are being transported safely and efficiently,” she explained. Fellow Capetonian, Elvina Peters tells the Daily Voice that there are quite a number of people from the Mother City working at the event. “It has been an amazing opportunity and experience from the planning, preparation right through to seeing the operations unfold,” Elvina says.

Oppie ball: Elvina Peters “We are behind the scenes but knowing that we play a role in the event that the world is watching is exciting.” Werh adds that this is her second time working at a World Cup event. “The 2010 World Cup exposed me to the world of event transport, an option that I didn’t know existed.