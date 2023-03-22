Fleet-footed 11-year-old Lamicah Adamson has done it again! This time the meisie from Mitchells Plain bagged gold in both her national races held in Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday and on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Grade 5 pupil from Parkhurst Primary broke both provincial records in the Under-12 80m and U12 100m at the Western Cape track and field competition held at Dal Josafat Stadium in Paarl. She ran a time of 10.61 in the 80m and 13.61 in the 100m, smashing the old provincial records. This week, she not only bettered her personal best, running a time of 10.40 in the 80m and 13.26 in the 100m, but was also crowned the South African champion in both categories.

More on this Hier kom onse Western Province: Record-breaking Mitchells Plain sprinter eyes gold at SA champs

PRIDE: Lamicah with parents Vanessa and Ricardo Adamson. Picture supplied Speaking straight after crossing the finish line in first place, the shy meisie told the Daily Voice that she is proud of herself. “It feels good, because I worked hard. It’s also because of the support I received from everybody. I want to say thank you, especially to my coach and parents,” she explained. Lamicah said from here on she hopes to bag more gold medals, and eventually do the same at the Olympics when the time comes.

Her proud mom Vanessa could not contain her excitement, messaging the Daily Voice straight after her daughter’s race yesterday. “I just thought I should let you know, she did it, Lamicah won gold! “After the article in the newspaper she received more support and so many people joined in watching the race live.”

A video of the 100m race shows Lamicah jetting out in front of her competitors earning the first-placed spot. “We are over the moon. It’s such an awesome feeling to know that your child is the SA champ for both the 80m and 100m,” Vanessa added. “We are so proud of her. It’s all her, the effort and determination she knew what she wanted and she went for it and achieved what she came for.”

Vanessa said her daughter is also living proof that your area code does not determine where you are heading. “Get your children into extra-mural activities, give them the space to excel. “Our kids have talent, every one of them, we must just get them involved.”