A Heideveld family is appealing for help in finding their beloved oupa who has been missing for nearly a month.

The hartseer family of Jonathan Cloete, 61, says their three-week search for the elderly man has led to dead ends.

Sister Esther Klopper says she last saw her brother on 31 March when he came to visit her at home.

“He came to my house the Thursday morning like he does everyday. body.copy.bold: “He lives with his daughter in Heideveld but every morning he walks over the bridge to Bonteheuwel to visit.

“He normally speaks to some people then goes to the Baptist church and then will go home. The next day he did not arrive and we went to Heideveld.”

She says they got a skrik when they learnt he had last been seen the day before and was not seen by his daughter.

“We spoke to the men in Kiaat Road where he normally stops but they had also last seen him the day before.

“We went to the hospitals and asked around but nobody fitting his description knew about him.”

She says while her brother was never diagnosed, the family suspected that he may be suffering from Alzheimer’s.

“Recently we noticed he became very forgetful and he thought he was still playing drums for the church and touring when he was younger.

“He never wanted to get proper tests done and always refused. He went missing earlier in March and we discovered he walked all the way to Kuils River.”

Manenberg police have confirmed that a missing person’s docket has been opened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Natasha Landers on 082 469 7628.

[email protected]