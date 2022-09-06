Police have launched a manhunt after an 85-year-old man was gestiek 17 times at his home in Vanguard Estate during an alleged burglary. The suspect reportedly attacked Alfred Edward Driver, who was stabbed in the neck and upper body.

Police were called at 3.20am after a man was reported to have smashed a window and entered the lounge of the First Avenue home while Driver, his wife and the rest of their family were sleeping. His son-in-law Bradley Martin tells the Daily Voice: “It’s a very difficult time for the family right now, what transpired to the best of my knowledge is that a guy jumped over the wall, into the property and he broke the glass of the door to get into the house, waking my father-in-law. TOO LATE: Driver died in hospital “He got up and confronted the guy and managed to push him out by the back door and that is the time my wife and I were alerted by screams.

“My dog attacked the perpetrator, bit him in the hand, we went out and I grabbed a broom and saw this guy and hit him with the plastic broom to get him off the property. “At the time I had not realised that my father in-law was hurt.” Bradley says that he chased the skelm off the property before jaaging him with his car, but then the dief jumped over a wall into someone’s yard.

“I went back home and found my father-in-law on the ground. I saw all the blood on his face, the neighbours assisted me, his pulse was weak and that was when we took him to the hospital. But it was too late at that time,” adds a hartseer Bradley. “He was a good father, husband, grandfather and father-in-law and a most humble person, a God-fearing person. He would go to church regularly, he was dedicated to serving the Lord, and helped anyone who needed help.” Driver’s wife, who is also in her 80s, was not harmed.