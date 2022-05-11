A family in Cafda Village have been left heartbroken after the death of a 63-year-old relative who was shot and killed inside his home by two masked men. Gideon Visagie was killed before 8am when skollies entered the home in 12th Avenue and fired multiple shots.

“These two guys came down the road on a motorbike and they started chasing another gangster,” said a 42-year-old female family member. “Our gate was still open because the car was pulled out, so the gangster came running in by our yard and the two guys on the bike came after him. “The other guy ran through the yard and jumped over the wall but when Gideon came to close the front door, these two guys just started shooting.

“We do not know why they did it because they could clearly see that he was an elderly man who was not the guy they were chasing, but they still shot.” The family member showed the bullet holes in the wall, freezer, fridge and washing machine, saying Gideon was shot multiple times in the chest. SKRIK: Multiple shots fired in the home. Picture supplied “He was such a lovable person who would always chill here at home or be with the other elderly people here in the area.