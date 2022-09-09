Police have bust a skelm within a day for the murder of an 85-year-old oupa at his home in Vanguard Estate. It was revealed during court proceedings that the suspect was allegedly mentally ill.

The 47-year-old Yassiem Stemmet was gevang on Tuesday by Manenberg police for the stabbing which left Alfred Driver dead in the early hours of Monday. Stemmet allegedly broke into the ou man’s home in First Avenue. Alfred woke up at the sound of glass breaking and found the dief in his lounge. They fought before Stemmet allegedly stabbed arme Alfred 17 times in the neck and body.

Alfred died in Gatesville Medical Centre shortly afterwards. Stemmet, who lives about 500 metres away from the oupa’s huis, made his first appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. But the matter was delayed as Yassiem had to go to hospital to treat a dogbite, allegedly from Alfred’s hond that attacked him during the break-in.

Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms the arrest: “This office can confirm that a 47-year-old male was arrested and will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court once charged.” Suspect appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court Police did not say where or how Stemmet was arrested, but the State revealed that he was positively identified during an identity line-up. In the charge sheet read out in court by the State prosecutor Mr Williams, it states: “On 5 September at about 3:30am, the deceased was woken by glass breaking. The deceased went to look and he was stabbed numerous times by the accused.

“The witness only then discovered that the deceased was badly injured and he was rushed to hospital. The family dog bit the accused. The accused was pointed out in an identity parade.” The prosecutor said Stemmet has been charged under Schedule 5 on the charges of murder and housebreaking. As the prosecutor was trying to read the document, the accused kept interrupting with inaudible words while his lawyer R Roode claimed that he wasn’t reg in sy kop.