Ongoing gang violence in Manenberg has claimed the life of a 64-year-old man who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday night. Residents told Daily Voice the man, Lance “Hunkey” Tobias, was gunned down by unknown shooters in a car driving past Rio Grande Street after 9.30pm.

According to a 42-year-old male resident who spoke to the Daily Voice, the man was known as Hunkey and would often work in the area as a handyman. “Hunkey was not a gangster at all and was a guy that everybody knew here in the area because he would be the guy that would come to work in your yard and stuff. “I heard the shots go off last night and then I just heard the neighbours shout that Hunkey was shot.

“When I looked outside I saw a red Toyota driving away from the road and people say there were two guys shooting from the car.” The resident added Hunkey lived in a separate entrance close to where he was shot, however, his family is not from the area. “He was a guy who everybody would greet and he was friendly with everybody so it makes no sense why these guys would even shoot him.