A 60-year-old man was busted after traffic cops allegedly found drugs of nearly R4 million in his larney car. According to police spokesperson, sergeant Wesley Twigg, officers attached to Operation Restore and Traffic Services stopped and searched a vehicle at the Klawer weighbridge.

“The search was as a result of information that was received about a silver Jaguar with a trailer carrying a Jetta that was en route to Cape Town with drugs hidden in the vehicles. “The vehicle fitting the description was stopped. During the search of the vehicle, three bags containing heroin were found in the boot of the vehicle. “Upon an extended search of the Jetta, the members found 50 more bags possibly containing heroin hidden in the back seat of the vehicle.

“The estimated street value of the drugs is R3.7 million,” Twigg said. Police said a 60-year-old man was arrested and detained. “The suspect is due to make a court appearance in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court on April 17, 2023,” Twigg said.

In a separate incident, police in Grabouw arrested a 45-year-old Nigerian national for possession of mandrax tablets on Friday, April 14. Police were following up on a tip-off about a man at a house in Rooidakke in Grabouw. According to Twigg, a suspect fitting the description was busted as cops searched the house.