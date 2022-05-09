A drug dealing oupa from Parkwood will make his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning after he was busted hiding a stash worth R50 000 in his bathroom. Cops say the dom mert runs a drug distribution centre in Parkwood Avenue and gave his own game away when he ran straight to the bathroom as cops carried out a search warrant.

Grassy Park station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says the oupa started to get nervous when cops descended on his home on Thursday night. “This oupa works as a distributor for the drug mert. He runs the place where all the large quantities of drugs come in and then get distributed to the smaller merts on the street,” says Laing. “On Thursday we obtained a search warrant and when we arrived and he saw the warrant, he got nervous and ran straight to the bathroom.”

Laing says vinnige cops chased after the oupa: “He gave his own game away. The constable chased after him and saw him throw the packet and found the drugs. “The clever constable noticed a hole near the bath and when they looked closer, they found the whole stash hidden in a gat under the bath.” SEIZED: R50 000 stash During the search, cops discovered 210 packets of heroin, 245 packets of tik and 795 mandrax pille worth about R50 000.