A Lavender Hill oupa died tragically over the Easter weekend when he was trapped inside his Wendy house amid a raging fire. The hartseer friends of Skhova Nyabaza, 74, say they heard him crying out for help but were unable to get him out in time.

Eyewitness Sarudeen Langenhoven, 16, says he was standing in Ashley Court on Saturday afternoon when they noticed the smoke. DIED: Skhova Nyabaza, 74. “I jumped over the fence and heard him shouting for the mense in the house. We all tried to stop the fire but we couldn’t get him out. When the firefighters put it out I had to show them where his body was. I am still traumatised.” Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says they received a call for help at 6.25pm about two informal structures alight.

“Crews from Lakeside and Constantia were on scene – two fire engines and a rescue vehicle. “One adult male sustained fatal burn wounds and was declared deceased at approximately 7.10pm. No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown pending the investigation from the South African Police Service.” Friend Sally Marcus, 68, says she met Nyabaza more than 20 years ago when she found him sleeping on the streets.