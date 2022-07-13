A 70-year-old former courier driver is leading by example as he rolls up his sleeves and regularly cleans the streets of Elsies River. Benjamin Browne retired from his job in December and has since started sprucing up his community, painting dull walls, planting flowers along streets and in parks, and even cleaning the drains.

Speaking to Weekend Argus, he says this is his way of giving back to his community. Benjamin says he decided that instead of complaining about the filth, mostly caused by youngsters in his area, he’d rather show them how they can make a positive impact for the betterment of their community and themselves. “These young people lack motivation and our communities need them to be proactive in order to change the situations we are faced with.

“I live in Connaught Estate and have always worried about the state of our community,” he says. “It’s not easy because they hope to be paid when doing something.” Benjamin uses his own equipment and gets help from his family to buy anything else.