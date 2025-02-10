A MANENBERG oupa accused of being behind a blaze which claimed the life of his wife is behind bars after handing himself over to police. Hartseer neighbours of the 62-year-old ouma say they have been left traumatised after hearing her desperate pleas for help as flames engulfed the couple’s Wendy house on Thursday afternoon.

Landlady Mathilda Bennet, 62, says they were forced to flee their home which was destroyed in the fire. Mathilda explains: “I was at home on Thursday and I saw the oupa come inside the main house. “They live in a wendy house in my yard and have been tenants for three years now. He came to me on Thursday and said he only has a R10 for electricity and was going to the shop to but it.

“He came back from the shop and went inside his wendy and a short while later he came back and said he is going out. I asked him where Marie was but he told me she is dronk and is sleeping.” TRAUMATISED: Landlady Mathilda Bennet. PICTURE: LEON KNIPE Bennet says several minutes later she noticed smoke and panic spread as they realised the wendy house was on fire. She adds: “The smoke just got darker and when we went to look we saw their place was on fire Marie was screaming for my son to help her get out and he tried but the wendy was locked with a chain and we couldn’t get it off.

“The flames starting growing and growing and we all had to run for our lives. As the flames got bigger we suddenly just heard silence and she went quiet. It was terrible.” Jermaine Carelse Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they received the call for help at 11.45am. He explains: “Crews from Ottery, Wynberg and Constantia responded and quickly contained the blaze.

“The body of a female was discovered inside the structure at around 12.20pm. The fire was extinguished at 1.20pm and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation.” Bennet says as they arrived at Manenberg Police Station after the fire was extinguished they were informed that the oupa had been arrested. Ouma Marie Sampson died in a horrific blaze. PICTURE: LEON KNIPE She reports: “We were told that he handed himself over and the police kept him there. It appears that he may have done it on purpose but we are not sure. She was a very sickly woman and suffered from anxiety and used to drink a lot.“

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the arrest and says: “A 69-year-old male has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide after his 62-year-old wife was burnt beyond recognition. Oupa to appear in court on culpable homicide charges. Picture: supplied “He locked the informal dwelling with a chain from outside. The place caught fire causing the death of his wife. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The motive for this incident forms part of the police investigation.” Meanwhile, Bennet and her children have since been left homeless after the fire gutted the entire property.