Two men were shot and killed in Leiden, Delft on Wednesday night including a 64-year-old man who was returning home from the shop.

Family of Errol Ferguson say the oupa was walking in Illovo Street, a few minutes from his home when shots were fired at a group of people just after 8.30pm.

A female relative told the Daily Voice they did not know why anybody would harm Errol, while she did not know the identity of the second victim.

“They say it was a group of men who shot towards the shop and three people were shot. Errol died on the spot and we heard the other two were just hurt, but now we hear the one died.”

At the scene, residents were unable to confirm which of the other men passed away and also did not know the men’s identities.

“They’re shooting here all the time and it is not safe for men to be outside at a certain time but we cannot live in fear of this all the time.

“Now with loadshedding it can get worse because it’s already dark here at night so people do not see the shooters,” said a worried resident.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirmed two men died on the scene.

“Delft Police arrived at the scene at 8.45pm where they found the bodies of two unknown men who sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies,” he says.

“The victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel while the motive for the attack is unknown.”

No arrests have been made and Delft police are investigating two counts of murder.

[email protected]