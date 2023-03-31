An elderly man from Rondebosch East died tragically when he was caught in the blaze that engulfed his home in Second Avenue early yesterday. Shocked neighbours tried in vain to save Alex Petersen, 79, who collapsed next to his bed and is believed to have died from smoke inhalation.

A 50-year-old neighbour, who asked not to be named, says he knew Alex for 23 years. “Alex was an old man with a British passport who had been orphaned as a child. He was adopted by a South African family but we have not seen family here. “We knew him mostly to live alone and that he was never married and had no children. I know he spent some time in Hong Kong where he was an editor at a newspaper.”

The neighbour explains that at about 4am they woke up to a popping sound made by the burning asbestos of the roof. “The cameras show that it had started at around 3.30am but we only realised when we heard the popping sound and ran out. “One of the neighbours ran to get a bolt cutter for the gates and kicked down the door but it was so dark with smoke.

“We had to get lights to see and it appears that he died from smoke inhalation and had tried to get up from his bed and collapsed on the floor.” Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says they received an emergency call about a house alight at approximately 4.40am. “At 5.20am, the body of a man was discovered – he died as a result of smoke inhalation.”