A Macassar family say they need help burying a relative who died in a fire at their home on Monday.

While everyone rushed out of the first-floor flat in Doh Street, Jakob Solomons, 70, was trapped with his wheelchair.

“When they realised he was still inside the flames were already big, no one could go in. Sadly he got stuck by the stoep in his wheelchair,” says Samantha Damon.

She said her uncle, who had 11 kids, had suffered five strokes previously.

His body burned out along with all their belongings, leaving 16 people destitute.

The family is appealing for help with building material, food, uniforms and clothing, blankets and help with the burial.

Jermaine Carelse, City Fire and Rescue spokesperson, confirms: “Firefighters came across the body of an adult male that sustained fatal burn wounds at approximately 2.20am. A total of five flats on the third floor and one on the second floor were damaged and one flat was destroyed.”

For donations, contact Samantha at 063 888 6293 or Auriel at 082 313 0876.

