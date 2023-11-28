A group of Mitchells Plain oldies are kwaad after their end-of-year getaway was spoiled by a lack of water and power. The ladies from the Harmony Seniors Club say they arrived at the Bakkies B&B in Wellington on Sunday, but by Monday they were still left in the dark.

Organiser Charlotte Pulian says: “We have planned this since May already and we are all now just sitting here in pyjamas, since we arrived. I’m very upset.” She made the booking for 25 ladies at the guest house after seeing it on social media and paid R32 000 for the week-long stay. DISASTER: Bakkies BnB Auntie Jacky Bezuidenhout says the guest house looks nothing like the pictures and also had a different name, Khoi & San guest house, displayed.

She tells the Daily Voice: “They don't even come to ask what is wrong, we walk up and down to them, the place is also very uncomfortable for seniors.” Since their arrival, the oumas have been eating snacks as they cannot cook. Jacky says this is terrible as they have to take their medication. She adds: “There are also no torches or any emergency stuff. They gave two kettles and it was dirty.”

PUMPS OFFLINE: No electricity Wendy Williams, who is part of the management at the B&B, says that the whole area has been hit with an electricity outage. She explains: “Our cables were stolen, actually vandalised, and then the transformer blew. We are having difficulties with Eskom coming out to fix it because apparently it was a few farms in the area that were vandalised. “Our water pumps work with electricity, but they decided that they want to go home.”