A 93-year-old ouma from Lotus River has been lauded for birthing three generations of children amounting to over 100 relatives. Lotus River was buzzing with excitement on Sunday as the family of ouma Salega Seaborne descended on her home in Rietbok Avenue for Eid al-Adha celebrations.

The home, which was renovated by her husband Yusuf before he died, was filled with relatives enjoying treats and spending time catching up as they shared stories about being raised by ouma Salega. Speaking to the Daily Voice, the granny explains that she had eight children who all went on to start their own families and collectively she has 72 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. "With the in-laws, we are a big happy family of 145 members and the best part is I can tell you everyone's names,“ she smiles.

“I know every child, grandchild, great-grandchild and who is married to who in this family,” she says. Salega was born and raised on a farm in Constantia where her father sold vegetables. THANKFUL: Salega Seaborne, 93 But her life was uprooted when the Petersen family were forcibly removed under the Group Areas Act during the 1960s.

“We used to live in Ladies Mile Road but being removed was terrible. We had to come live here in Lotus River where the houses were like horse stables,“ she recalls. “But I met my husband, Yusuf, in Constantia and together we started our family and he renovated the house for us. “I gave birth to my first son, Suleiman, in 1951. After him I had two more sons and five daughters.”

Daughter-in-law, Washiela, laughs as she remembers being pregnant along with her sister-in-law and skoonma. “I still remember it like it was yesterday because she was giving birth to her laat lammetjie, Abdurageem, at the time. “Ons het lekker saam gekraam. Ouma didn’t even know she was pregnant and we all got a skrik when we heard she was seven months already,” says Washiela.

Ouma Salega says she enjoyed her pregnancy with her daughters-in-law and is thankful for a big happy family. “They all come in and out here because this is still their home. “I never would have thought I would have so many family members but I have been blessed and thankful to all of them.