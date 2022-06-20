Tears of disbelief flowed in Nyanga over the weekend after a 65-year-old ouma was murdered in her home by two gunmen. The heartbroken family of Lucy Nomzi Piyose-Ngcobo say they watched in horror as she died at her bedroom door, trying to flee her attackers who fired multiple shots at her.

Husband Solomon, 68, says the family has been left traumatised and confused by the motive behind the shooting at her home in Ramone Street on Thursday night. RUTHLESS: Bullet holes in the kitchen Speaking to the Daily Voice on Friday morning as neighbours and colleagues from the University of Stellenbosch came to show their support, her grief-stricken husband says the shooting happened within minutes. He says after enjoying Youth Day with her family, Lucy heard a knock on the door at about 7.30pm and went to answer.

“The family was at home and she went to open the door. Then we heard the shots. She ran towards our bedroom but did not make it and died there,” he says. “We are still in shock because she was a lovely person and we don’t know why someone would do this. “Lucy worked as a cleaning supervisor at Stellenbosch University for over 20 years and she was supposed to retire this year but she told me she did not want to sit at home and wanted to work more.”

RUTHLESS: Bullet holes in the kitchen Solomon showed the Daily Voice several bullet holes in the kitchen as Lucy’s blood could still be seen on a stove near her bedroom. Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the incident: “Nyanga SAPS are investigating a murder case after a shooting incident on Thursday where a 65-year-old woman was shot and fatally wounded. “Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation. The suspects fled the scene on foot. No arrests have been made.”

Solomon says the family is struggling to come to grips with the reasons for the shooting, but says his wife did not deserve to die in such a violent manner. “Elderly people should die peacefully. She was a good person and not involved in anything. She could not defend herself against them. “She died like a skollie when she was an innocent woman.”