An Athlone woman has been senselessly shot and killed outside her house on Sunday night just after 9pm, while pulling her vehicle into her driveway. The distraught family of Lizette Parsley, 51, says she was waiting for her husband to open the gate so she could reverse into her yard, when an unknown person came up and shot her.

According to a witness who cannot be named to protect his identity, they had gone to fetch his daughter in Bonteheuwel. He says: “We went to go fetch my daughter in Bonteheuwel and on our way back was when the incident took place. She was sitting in the car waiting for the big gate to open and these guys just came to the driver’s side and shot her. “I was shouting at the guy who shot her because I was outside the car with my daughter on my arm, but I couldn’t see anyone because it was dark.”

Lizette’s bereaved daughter Erica Kayer says she was at work at the time of the incident and she is not sure why anyone would want to hurt her mother. Erica says: “I can’t be on my phone while working, but at 9.30pm I saw the messages on my phone and my friend booked me a taxi to come home.” Sergeant Zita Norman from Athlone SAPS says a case of murder was opened and no arrests had been made yet.