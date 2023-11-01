A Heideveld ouma has been hailed a hero after she helped her family escape the flames which engulfed their home on Monday after a lit candle apparently fell over. Clara Petersen, 53, says her sister, Maria Bruintjies, 63, along with her children and grandchildren were asleep in their Wendy house when Maria was awoken by the smell of smoke.

“What happened was her son Denzil, 35, woke up in the middle of the night because his stomach was aching and he needed to get to the toilet,” Clara explained. AFTERMATH: Maria Bruintjies outside burnt-out Wendy house in Heideveld. Picture: Patrick Louw “He quickly lit the candle and rushed to the toilet that is outside and didn’t see that he let the candle fall over. “As he came out of the toilet he saw the flames and everyone was stuck inside.

More on this Fire hero saves sisters: Mom ‘leaves’ meisies to visit berk as blaze wrecks homes

“Maria woke up to the smell of smoke and as the flames took over, she rushed around and woke everyone up and she was already coughing because of how heavy the smoke was. “But she managed to wake everyone up and get them out just in time.” Clara added: “We had two tortoises and two rabbits and sadly they died. They were her everything but we are grateful that nobody was seriously hurt.

“The firefighters treated her for smoke inhalation and had to check her blood pressure but she was fine afterwards. She is really the hero of the family.” Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed that Fire and Rescue Services received the call shortly after midnight. “A total of seven persons were displaced. The fire was extinguished at 1.20am and the cause is yet to be determined,” he said.