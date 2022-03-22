A heroic ouma is recovering in hospital after being struck by a stray bullet while shielding a pregnant mom during a shooting in Bonteheuwel on Sunday night.

The family of Avril Lindeboom, 64, say she is lucky to be alive after being struck in the breast in Rooihout Street while standing outside her home, talking to her neighbour.

Neighbour Brudentia Amos, 34, who is eight months pregnant, says Ouma Avril saved the life of her unborn daughter as she bravely got her to safety as the skote started klapping.

UNHARMED: Brudentia Amos, 34. Picture: Monique Duval

The mom of two explains: “I was standing by the gate talking to her when one of the guys asked me for something, that is when I heard two skote go off. Ouma shouted at me, ‘Jirre my kind, kom in’.

“She grabbed me and dragged me into the house to keep me safe.

“When we got inside, she was checking to see if I was shot and that is when we saw the blood coming out of her chest.

“I was so traumatised but she was so brave and saved me and my child.

“I felt so guilty because it would have been me.”

SHOOTING SCENE: Rooihout Street. Picture: Monique Duval

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms the shooting and says cops were called to the scene at 8.30pm.

“Upon arrival at the crime scene, they found the victim who sustained a wound.

“According to reports, she was standing in the yard when gunshots were fired.

“She fled inside the house and realised that she was shot.

She was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“The unknown suspects fled in an undisclosed direction and are yet to be arrested.

“Bishop Lavis police are investigating a case of attempted murder.”

Avril’s 30-year-old granddaughter, who asked not to be named, says the skollies stood at the bottom of the road and fired indiscriminately in the street.

“She was very brave and held her breast to stop the bleeding.

HEROIC: Ouma Avril Lindeboom. Picture supplied

“The paramedics told us not to move her to prevent the bullet from travelling and luckily it did not penetrate her chest and got stuck in her breast,” she says.

“We sat and prayed with her and the community came and they were very angry because they know her as the Cake Lady.

“She was taken to Groote Schuur and on Monday morning they called and said she is fine and will be discharged within two days.”

