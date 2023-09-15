A 73-year-old Athlone ouma accused of stabbing her allegedly abusive husband to death has gone on trial for murder at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. Just nine months after the incident, Patricia Timotheus is preparing to defend herself against murder charges with the help of the Women’s Legal Centre (WLC).

The ouma, who was released on R1 000 bail by the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, is accused of killing her husband Vernon in December. At the time, her family claimed that she was abused by the 72-year-old man who had a drinking problem. Speaking to the Daily Voice shortly after the murder, her 75-year-old sister, who asked not to be named, said she was called to the house in Calendula Road to comfort Patricia as she gave her account of what happened to police.

SUPPORTIVE: Ouma Patricia with her legal representation, the Women’s Legal Centre. She said the couple had been married for 35 years and had suffered hardship due to the husband’s suipery. It is alleged that the ouma had been emotionally and verbally abused for years. Neighbours also claimed they often heard him insulting her. In her explanation to police, the elderly woman said she did not mean to stab her husband, and that she was making a salad for supper when he started nagging and she went to attend to him, still carrying the kitchen knife.

Caroline Peters of the Callas Foundation says the WLC would be representing the ouma, who has also been receiving weekly counselling since the incident. “She has not yet been asked to plead. The docket was disclosed on Thursday to her defence team and she will be represented by advocate Bronwyn Pithey and attorney Andrea Joy Jantjies,” said Peters. “Ouma is very nervous for the court appearances as she could face a possible life sentence if found guilty.