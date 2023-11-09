A desperate Lavender Hill ouma is pleading with the City of Cape Town for help to rebuild her council flat after a fire ripped through several council homes in January. Johanna “Aunty Hanna” Samuels, 73, says her flat in Van Der Leur Court is still in the same bad condition.

Samuels says: “Niemand was nog nooit hier nie, ek voel baie upset omdat ek kan niks doen aan die huis nie.” Along with losing most of her possessions in the blaze, Samuels’ place was also badly damaged by the fire. The hartseer ouma says she suffered through a cold and miserable winter.

SUFFER: Aunty Hanna Samuels Samuels says: “I was very sick this winter and I had to go live with my grandchild for almost two months. My chest was very sore. “The plugs burnt out and the windows are open. It is not nice to live like this, there’s also a five-month-old baby living here.” GUTTED: Fire damaged the Lavender Hill flat in January The City says that it will look into the matter and provide detailed feedback in due course.

“The City’s Public Housing Department assessed the damage after the fire. Our teams are carrying out repairs to units across the metro and we urge residents to please be patient while we attend to the most urgent cases first.” However, Samuels is now pleading with mense to help her fix her flat as she can no longer wait for the City to act. She says: “They took seven months just to put in a kitchen door.” Community activist Clive Jacobs says Samuels can’t go through Christmas with her house in such a bad state. He says: “I’m very disappointed in how the City works.”