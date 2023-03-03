The concerned family of Johanna Petersen, who disappeared without a trace on January 5, said they are having sleepless nights as they are still desperately trying to find their mom. The 63-year-old ouma who suffers from Alzheimer’s disappeared from her boyfriend’s home in Symphony Way, Delft.

Her daughter Samantha said she followed her mother to the berk’s house and made sure that she was inside the home before leaving. “Half an hour later I sent my son to go check if she was still there, and her boyfriend informed my son that she was not there, sy’t geloop,” says Samantha. “We are still looking for my mother and it’s terrible because no one has seen her.

More on this Help find missing ouma

“We were told twice that they spotted her in Belhar but when we got there then it’s not her. “It is so frustrating because I am worried, life is cruel out there, I barely sleep. “She left with her Sassa card and we went to check if any withdrawals have been made but nothing, the money is still in the account.

“I checked three times at the morgue and hospitals but niks, our last resort is having my DNA taken [to compare it against Jane Does] but they say I could wait up to two years or if I do it privately it’s R1 500 per body and I don’t have that money.” Johanna’s boyfriend Joseph Jaer, 68, says he didn’t even see her on the day of her disappearance. “I was still laying in bed when she came to me, when I got out of bed she just walked out of the house. When I went outside to look for her I didn't know in which direction she walked.”

SAPS spokesperson FC Van Wyk confirms police are still looking for Johanna. “The investigation into her disappearance is still under investigation and all leads are followed up by the investigating officer, detective sergeant Ohlson.” Johanna was last seen wearing a grey top, striped leggings and black boots.