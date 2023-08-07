A 63-year-old ouma who tried to smokkel heroin worth millions out of the City is set to appear in Bellville Magistrate’s Court this morning. The Hawks swooped in on the woman on Saturday as she tried to board a flight at Cape Town International Airport, while carrying the drugs which was hidden in her luggage.

Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani, says she planned to take the drugs to Europe. “A 63-year-old woman was caught with drugs worth millions on Saturday afternoon at the Cape Town International Airport and was charged for trying to smuggle 3.5 kilograms of heroin worth approximately R1.6 million enroute to Europe. The woman was arrested by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team together with Border Policing Unit Cape Town and Gauteng Crime Intelligence before boarding the Ethiopian Airlines flight,” Hani explained. She says they received a tip-off that the ouma arrived in South Africa on Friday to collect the drugs.