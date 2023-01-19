A granny looking after her granddaughter burst out in tears when she received shoes for her just two days before school started. Maria Pienaar, 71, was among about 150 parents who were assisted when volunteers of Shirley’s Giving Hands organisation surprised them in Gabriel Court in Scottsdene on Monday.

Thanks: Maria Maria says: “We did not know how my grandchild, who is in Grade 1, was gonna go to school on Wednesday without shoes and here God sent these people to bless us with a size 1 shoe for her. Now she can also proudly enter the gates of Eikendal Primary School.” Lecille Pool from Shirley’s Giving Hands thanked their donors who assisted with the outreach program. “We have been blessed with these donations for years. I was once as young as these kids and know what it feels like to be poor.

“We are very happy to be able to assist because we are going through tough times in South Africa.” Alderman Grant Twigg was on hand to hand out sweets to the kids and also had encouraging words for the Class of 2022 who are expecting their matric results on Friday. “Don’t think it’s the end of the world if you don’t make it, there are many other opportunities for you.”