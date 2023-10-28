When a pensioner took her vehicle in for repairs, she had no idea that it would take nearly a decade to get it back – and still broken. Wilhelmina Jacobs, 68, from Lavender Hill bought the second-hand Ford Bantam Bakkie in 2013 for R20 000 from Dart Motors in Woodstock.

“We drove the bakkie home and there was nothing wrong. About three months later we drove to Mitchells Plain and the wheel popped out, we phoned Dart Motors and they referred us to ‘Gilbert’,” she said. CAR TROUBLES: Wilhelmina Jacobs, 68.Picture Supplied The ouma says Gilbert collected the bakkie but then blew them off: “We kept phoning Gilbert over the years and he said that we should hold on, it’s all sorted. We went to the police station but they said we can’t open a case.” Wilhelmina adds that she paid Gilbert R16 000 to have the bakkie fixed but he never issued a receipt or quotation.

In 2016, she says her son also took his Toyota Tazz in for repairs but he is also still waiting for his car. The ouma says in December 2022, Gilbert finally brought the bakkie back but the battery, mags and mirrors were missing. “He said that he drove the bakkie back to us but he lied, he towed it. He said he couldn’t fix the bakkie, and will pay us every month R500 but up until today, niks. When we phone him, he doesn’t answer our calls.” Meanwhile, Dart Motors director Geoff Fall says Gilbert does not work for them.