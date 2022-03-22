The death of an ouma at Manenberg Police Station, where she had gone to report her son-in-law for alleged abuse, is under investigation after she collapsed and died inside the cop shop on Friday.

A source tells the Daily Voice: “She came to the station to open a complaint against her son-in-law who had put her out of the house.

“She was very worked up and stressed but before she could give her statement, she told the detective she was thirsty and he went to fetch her water.

“When he came back, she drank the water and said she isn’t feeling lekker and died just there.

“The detective is in a state and they booked him off on trauma leave.”

When the Daily Voice visited the ouma’s house in Kei Street, her son-in-law became angry and denied having an argument with his skoonma but declined to comment further.

However, a 23-year-old neighbour, who asked not to be named, says the scared ouma ran to their house for help.

“I was at home with another relative and my child when she came here crying with blue marks on her arm. She told us that he hit her and she wanted to go to the police station but didn’t have taxi fare.

“We gave her a R10 and she left. Not even a half an hour later we heard she died at the station. Everyone believes it’s the stress that caused it.”

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says: “Manenberg Police registered an inquest for further investigation. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

[email protected]