A 65-year-old ouma, who allegedly helped mense secure fraudulent loans from Absa Bank, has been busted by the Hawks. Elizabeth Joan Davids, who worked as a sales consultant at the Claremont branch of Absa, was arrested last week for allegedly scamming the bank out of a moerse R460 000 by helping mense who did not qualify to obtain loans.

LOST MOERSE GELD: Abas Bank in Claremont. Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi explains: “The Bellville-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team of the Hawks arrested a 65-year-old Elizabeth Joan Davids for corruption. “Elizabeth was employed by Absa Bank at Claremont as a sales consultant. It is alleged that she manipulated the income and expenditure of clients in order to qualify them for finance loans and credit cards and she in turn received cash from the clients as gratification, and because of these corrupt activities Absa was prejudiced of an amount of R460 000.” BEHIND BARS: Elizabeth Joan Davids, 65. The ouma made her first court appearance at the Bellville Commercial Crime Court and is out on a warning.