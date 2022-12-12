There were tears of disbelief in Athlone over the weekend when a 73-year-old ouma allegedly stabbed her husband to death inside their home. It is alleged that the soft-spoken and friendly granny has been abused by her husband for years, and her family believe the stabbing was an accident.

The hartseer family say the woman is still in shock after the incident on Thursday afternoon, as local lawyers line up to represent her at Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Her 75-year-old sister, who asked not to be named, says she was called to the house in Calendula Road to comfort her younger sister as she relayed the incident to police. LAWYERS LINING UP TO REP THE OUMA: Athlone Magistrate’s Court She says the couple had been married for 35 years and had allegedly faced difficulty due to the 72-year-old husband’s drinking problem.

“In the beginning it was fine and I cannot say anything bad about that because he was a good provider,” she explains. “His drinking had become worse over the years and she always told me how embarrassing it was when he was drunk and would nag about things that had happened more than 10 years ago.” She found her sister sitting in the lounge talking to cops. The couple’s son had been at work at the time.

“She explained it was hot and she was making something light for supper when he started nagging again. “She was making salad and went to him in the room with the knife in her hand to tell him to stop complaining about a car that was written off 10 years ago in an accident. “The police asked her how she was holding the knife and she explained to them as it was not in a threatening way,” the sister explains.

“She said the next thing she knew she saw blood coming from his chest. Knowing my sister, she could not have hurt a fly. This was an accident.” Speaking to the Daily Voice, the couple’s son says: “I know that when he was drunk he could never even stand up, so I believe he must have fallen to the front.” Caroline Peters of the Callas Foundation says: “She was in shock and taken to a doctor as she suffers from anxiety attacks,” Caroline says.

“As an organisation we are going to court on Monday to call for non-custodial measures to be taken. “This is a woman who was abused and does not deserve to be incarcerated as she is not violent at all.” Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says: “A quarrel ensued during which she allegedly stabbed the deceased in the chest with the knife she used during the preparation of the food.