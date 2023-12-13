A 73-year-old woman from Tafelsig has accused ward councillor Norman Adonis of sexually assaulting her when he took her on an outing for her birthday last year. The pensioner says she has decided to speak out after her case was thrown out of court.

She claims Adonis, 43, rubbed his naked butt in her face and “dangled his penis in front of her”. ACCUSED: Ward councillor Norman Adonis. The alleged incident took place at a guesthouse in Kleinmond in February 2022. The ouma subsequently opened a sexual assault case against Adonis, who in turn opened a case of crimen injuria against her.

According to the woman, who requested to remain anonymous, she and Adonis had been friends for 28 years. She explains: “It was myself and my friend, and him and three of his family members and a child, all in one unit. “When we opened the door, it was a lounge and kitchen and one bedroom with one double bed. I said ‘oh my God’.

“I also saw a pull-out couch, I didn’t ask him anything because I wasn’t scared of him like that and I didn't want to offend him.” She alleges that the councillor later got so gesuip that he started crying and verbally abused her. He adds: “I went to the bedroom because I don’t drink, and I didn’t want to be part of the drama. Then a few minutes later he came into the room. I thought he was coming to apologise, but then it happened.

“He came towards me and put his bum in my face and said, ‘deh, vat die vir jou’. But that wasn’t the worst, he came closer to me and his whole penis was dangling in my face. I can still smell that sweaty smell of genitals and he pushed it into my face.” She says she froze and then Adonis left the room while “jiggling his genitals, as if he was mocking me”. The ouma says she was in shock but later opened a case against Adonis after he ghosted her when she tried to speak to him.

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana confirms that Adonis was arrested in July 2022 on a charge of sexual assault. The Daily Voice approached Adonis for comment, but he said he “had been advised not to speak to the media”. DA Federal Chairperson Jaco Londt says the alleged incident came to their attention last year.

AWARE: DA chair Jaco Londt. Londt says: “The Councillor denies the allegations against him. “Our information, which has since been independently corroborated, is that the magistrate declined to prosecute and that the case has now been referred for mediation to take place between the complainant and the councillor, he has committed to giving his full cooperation.” “We view such allegations in a very serious light and should any new information arise, action will be taken based on that.”