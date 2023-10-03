A Manenberg ouma is lucky to be alive after the vrou was shot by skollies as she stood in the doorway of her home on Sunday night. Pensioner Charlene Marcus, 67, says the bullet ripped through her back as the gunman skiet at her huisie situated along Manenberg Avenue.

Speaking to the Daily Voice shortly after being discharged from hospital, the elderly woman was still in pain and upset that gangsters would shoot her for no reason. WOUND: Bullet grazed Charlene’s back. Picture: Mahira Duval “It happened after 6pm on Sunday. They were shooting up in the Laan and I walked to the door to close it,” Charlene explained. “I saw the guys standing over there and as I turned around they just shot me. The bullet hit me skrams but left a hole in my back.

“I am so upset and in pain because they just shot me for no reason. I have been living in my house since I was 16 and this has never happened.” Her family rushed her to hospital where she was treated for a flesh wound. “Why shoot an old lady for just standing by the door like that? It’s not right. The doctors said I am very lucky,” Charlene added.