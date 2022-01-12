An elderly woman is facing multiple charges of animal cruelty in Mitchells Plain after severely injured dogs were rescued from her home.

The 67-year-old ouma had allegedly told people that all three dogs must die.

The eldest of the hondjies had a severe neck wound that almost penetrated her trachea and one of the younger dogs had half of her tail amputated.

The third dog was severely traumatised but appeared unharmed.

The dogs had no shelter and there was one empty bowl lying in the yard.

Animal Welfare Society of South Africa spokesperson, Allan Perrins, says this is one of the worst cases of animal abuse they have ever had.

“On Thursday, 6 January, we received and responded to a very serious complaint regarding three grossly abused and neglected dogs living at a proverbial “house of horrors” in New Woodlands Mitchells Plain.

“The complainant alleged the elderly woman stated that all the dogs must die and nobody must give them food or water. She was convinced that these were not idle threats.”

He says the complainant had witnessed the ongoing suffering of the dogs and took action.

“She bravely picked up the phone and sought our help.

“When Trainee Inspector Sivuyile Kilwa arrived at the property he found all three dogs cringing on a tatty blood-spattered couch in the backyard.

“The occupants of the residence vehemently denied ownership of the dogs or any wrongdoing. The dogs were seized and are receiving treatment.

“We have successfully removed the elastic hair scrunchy that someone cruelly placed around the adult female dog’s neck and we will surgically remove most of the other dog's tail.”

He said inspectors were gathering more information to ensure they have a watertight case.

GRUESOME TREATMENT: Half of the tail amputated. Picture supplied

