A taxi driver has been arrested after he crashed into an elderly woman from Kalksteenfontein. The incident occurred on the Jakkalsvlei Bridge coming from Valhalla Drive on Monday morning.

According to Bonteheuwel councillor, Angus McKenzie, it is alleged that the taxi driver drove on the wrong side of the road when the incident happened. CULPRIT: The taxi that crashed into the victim. Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi says Bishop Lavis Police registered a case of culpable homicide for further investigation. “Bishop Lavis Police responded to a complaint on Monday. Upon their arrival in Jakkalsvlei Avenue at around 8.10am, they found the body of a 63-year-old female.

“Reports suggested that the victim was hit by a motor vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. “We can confirm that the driver of the motor vehicle, a 66-year-old male has since been arrested and detained.” According to son-in-law, Gillmore Langeveld, his vrou is too stukkend to speak but he said that his skoonma, Sophia Isaacs, left her home in Hydrynga Street shortly after 7am to go see the social worker at her grandchild’s school.

“She was apparently walking in the middle to cross the road and they knocked her. “One cop said judging by the dent on the taxi due to the impact, it was the taxi. One guy said they tried to overtake but the one policeman said it wasn’t an overtake. He says Sophia was a bubbly auntie with no health issues.