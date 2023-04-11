A dom skollie, who opened fire on police officers, is set to make his first appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The 31-year-old man was busted by determined cops on Sunday night who chased him down and disarmed him in the streets of Bonteheuwel on Sunday night.

Graham Lindhorst of the Bishop Lavis Community Police Forum (CPF) say officers responded to gunshots in one of the known hotspots. They spotted the gunman and gave chase. “The suspect then fired gunshots on the member.

“The member responded with warning shots and managed to apprehend the suspect who is in custody and will appear in court soon. TAKEN: Firearm seized. “We call on the Bonteheuwel community to take hands with SAPS and rid that community of those criminals together with those harbouring the criminals and at times attack Law Enforcement Agencies when these criminals are arrested.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms the incident and says the 31-year-old man was caught in Taaibos Street shortly before 7pm.

“The suspect faces charges of attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. This office can confirm that no injuries were reported. “The suspect will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged.” Lindhorst says this is not the first time cops have come under attack in this part of Bontas.