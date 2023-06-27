A Hout Bay woman claims she bought a washing machine from an outjie online but when she put it on, all she heard was a helse geraas. Janine Moseadie, 37, said that she immediately contacted the seller, Privilege Ngwati, to ask him to fix it or give her a refund, but she complained that he’s ignoring her messages.

“I bought the Hisense top loader for R3 000 two weeks ago because I was tired of having to ask to do my washing at my friends’ homes,” she said. “I saved up and eventually had enough to buy the machine. He dropped the machine at my house and left, I was so happy.” Instead having help to do her dirty washing, Janine was left with vuil gedagtes about Ngwati when she put on the machine.

Janine Moseadie, 37 “I put it on last Monday and immediately I heard a very loud noise coming from the machine. I messaged him and said something’s wrong,” she added. “He said the belt of the machine was loose and that he would come fix it this weekend, because he is not in town. “I agreed but then realised that he blocked me afterwards because my messages aren’t going through anymore. I just want my money back or get a new machine because I have a feeling this guy isn’t coming back.”