A notorious skollie from New Horizons who has been arrested for a string of crimes is again behind bars after being granted bail. The 45-year-old dik ding of the Six Bobs gang has been arrested three times in four months for serious crimes, yet each time he is granted his freedom as cases against him pile up.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing says the man, who was part of a riot in the area in October, was once again busted with an illegal firearm after mense piemped him to cops. “On Tuesday night just after 6pm, the Crime Prevention Unit were on patrol when they received a tip-off about two men sitting in a silver Kia and that they had a firearm in Heron Court,” Laing says. “On arrival they found the firearm hidden by the gear lever and a further search of the vehicle they discovered a magazine and 17 rounds in the boot.

“He was arrested again on charges of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and he, along with another 50-year-old suspect, will appear in Wynberg Court later this week.” Last year cops came under attack in New Horizons when the same dik ding was caught in a stolen vehicle. A shootout between cops and skollies which led to the death of a gang member. Angry mense rioted as they slashed the tyres of cop cars and pelted officers with stones. Laing later explained that the skollie got off scot free as the complainant withdrew the charges after his car was recovered by cops.