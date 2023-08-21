A suspected cable dief from Ottery literally got the shock of his life when he was electrocuted while trying to steal cables from a krag box. Residents awoke to the loud bangs on Saturday morning, which they initially mistook for gunshots but got a skrik when the man’s body was found.

Shanaaz Sulaiman-Davids, spokesperson for the Ottery Safety Patrols, said they were alerted to the incident and attended the scene along Strandfontein Road. “He is part of a crew in George Way who are known not only for cable theft, but house break-ins, robberies and general thefts in the area,” she claimed. FATALITY: Suspected thief was electrocuted and found with wire in his mouth. “We heard three loud bangs and we thought it was gunshots but then we were alerted to the electrocution.”

FATALITY: Suspected thief was electrocuted and found with wire in his mouth. Picture supplied SEIZED: Stash found in his hokkie contained stolen batteries and wires. Picture suppli Sulaiman-Davids said on arrival at the scene, patrollers got a skrik when they found the skelm slumped at the krag box with a piece of wire in his mouth. "Grassy Park SAPS and the Law Enforcement Metal Theft Unit came out. The Law Enforcement officers could not move his body because the electrical current was still running through his body and he was basically still frying," she said. "His girlfriend arrived and kept saying she wanted his cellphone and the money in his shoe. It appears there was a group of them and when he got electrocuted they got a skrik and ran away."