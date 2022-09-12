A dom skelm from Parkwood is back agter tralies just a week after he was granted bail for stealing copper wires across Grassy Park. The 26-year-old, who is known for his love of stealing copper and other metals, was gevang red-handed on Thursday morning while making his way home with his loot.

Grassy Park station commander colonel Dawood Laing says suspicious cops doubted the suspect’s storie about his swag. LOOT: Confiscated wires “The sector manager and his team were out on patrol when they spotted him walking with a big travel bag which had wheels and a Mr Delivery bag,” says Laing. “They stopped and searched him and found a whole lot of cables and started questioning him. He told them some story that he got it from people under the bridge, but the officers were suspicious and went to investigate.”

FONG KONG: A fake gun. Picture supplied Laing says on arrival at the bridge, the group of mense denied giving the skelm the cables and had no idea where he got it. “It was clear that he had stolen it somewhere and was on his way home with it,” Laing says. “In his possession they also found an imitation firearm and two screwdrivers.