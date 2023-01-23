A 20-year-old man became the latest victim of gang violence in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain this weekend. Ridaah Adonis, was mercilessly gunned down in broad daylight on Saturday, the second murder in the area in a week.

His aunt Zulfaa Koopman said: “He woke up like every other day, and joked like he always did. He wished his cousin a happy birthday and said a small prayer for him before he left to go to the shop to buy him a cigarette. “Not long after that I woke up from my sister shouting ‘het hulle nou geskiet and Ridaah just went to the shop’. “That’s when his daddy ran up and found him still breathing, but not for long.”

Koopman said it is a very devastating time for them: “Ridaah was a kind, humble young man. He loved joking and would always make us smile, and to be taken away like this is not fair. KILLED: Ridaah Adonis, 20. “He was no gangster. Our kids are prisoners in their own home, this is not the way to live.” Crime fighter Michael Jacobs said the situation has become untenable: “It’s time for the community to rise up against these gangster scum.

“The level of gun violence has reached alarming proportions and there is a dire need for specialist forces to be sent to quell gang violence.” Community activist Warda Cay added: “I’m crying out to all the gangsters to please stop with these killings and on authorities to do something now, or don’t you care?” Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said Ridaah was attacked at a shop in Austin Street.