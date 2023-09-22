A vuilgat skelm from Bonteheuwel is being sought by police after he broke into a feeding scheme of a school in the area. The suspect stole several items, including kos, from the feeding scheme classroom at Arcadia Primary School on Wednesday evening.

The skurk gained access to the classroom by breaking a lock on the gate before making off with a 19kg gas tank, two large pots, a kettle, a water urn as well as several food items. Principal Suleiman Stanley says the suspect is known to him and the staff at the school. “The perpetrator is a guy who we normally help, a guy who we normally feed. He is the guy who normally collects the white paper for recycling and that is the sad part of it,” he explained.

“We are disappointed because we help these guys and yet they damage the school.” Millicent Merton, spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department, confirmed: “I can confirm a break-in at Arcadia Primary School during the early hours of the morning. “A gas cylinder and two big pots used to prepare food for the feeding programme were stolen.

“The school already repaired a broken lock and is hopeful that they would be able to recover the stolen goods.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that the break-in is being investigated. “According to reports between Wednesday, 20 September at 4pm and Thursday, 21 September at 6.05am the feeding scheme class of a primary school was vandalised and items were stolen. The suspects are unknown at this stage and SAPS investigations continue,” Van Wyk added.