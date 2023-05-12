Kraaifontein police are investigating case of culpable homicide following an accident in which an elderly man was apparently decapitated by a 22-wheeler truck. The incident took place on the corner of Voortrekker and Van Riebeeck roads on Wednesday at about 11am.

Pavement vendors said they were left traumatised after witnessing how the truck drove over the man who was walking with a kierie. FATAL: Truck accident. Picture: Solly Lottering They claimed that the victim was sitting on a wall shortly before the collision. It is believed that the ou man was busy crossing the road but was too slow and the truck hit him.

Jan Ruiters, 73, from Scottsdene said they only know the victim as ‘Oupa’. “He made a living by handing out pamphlets at robots around Kraaifontein. He is very recognisable due to his white hairpiece and his kierie. Apparently his leg was injured in a previous accident that he was involved in. “I was still chatting to him on Tuesday, not knowing he’d die such a terrible death.”