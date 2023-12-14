A man who was beaten to death with a spade over a dog fight was laid to rest on Wednesday. Bontle Letsatsi, 25, died on 3 December, a day after a person known to him attacked him and his pit bull with the graaf.

The victim was drinking with his friends when his pit bull mauled the suspect’s dog and killed it. The angry dog owner went to fetch a spade and repeatedly hit Letsatsi with it in his face and head. He later died in Khayelitsha District Hospital. The suspect also killed the deceased’s pit bull.

Letsatsi’s devastated brother Moosa Letsatsi, 37, says: “I went to the scene and found Bontle and his dog lying in the street, apparently both were thrown out by the suspect. “I took my brother to hospital. At the time he was barely clinging to life, he had deep open wounds in his head and the face.” He says the suspect’s girlfriend came to see his family.

Moosa explains: “His girlfriend came and apologised and explained that she was there and she tried to stop the assault, but the man was too aggressive. “She also said she encouraged him to see our family, but he said he was scared to come and talk to us.” Moosa said there was no need for the brutal killings.

Moosa says: “Bontle would walk his dog on a leash, but on that particular day he didn’t close the gate when he walked out and his dog followed him. “When his dog attacked the suspect’s dog, he tried to remove it but at that point there wasn’t much he could do – just like people tried to stop the suspect, but they couldn’t because he was fighting with everyone. My brother died in a painful way. “I went out to open a case the following day, but I was told the State opened the case and they went to arrest him at his place.”