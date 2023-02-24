To raise funds for his wife’s education, a man from Parow East will attempt to walk 600 kilometres from Cape Town to George. Lucien Williams, 39, says he decided to do this as his wife’s study fees were not covered in full by NSFAS in 2021.

“This is now preventing her from graduating with her BTEC in education from Unisa,” he explains. “Although we struggled these last three years surviving the Covid pandemic and her getting retrenched in 2021, we remained strong by focusing on the day when she completes her studies and gets a good teaching job. However, here we are again, stuck due to finances or rather lack of it,” Lucien adds. He will attempt to walk 60km per day while stopping at various locations for the night.

“Through my church, I’m starting to make contact with each congregation from areas like Struisbaai and Gansbaai to stay over at congregants’ homes because a lot of this is coming out of my pocket,” Lucien says. MISSION: Lucien out to raise funds for wife He intends to leave from the Cape Town Stadium on March 23, which is also his 40th birthday. “I am a little nervous, my wife is worried about the danger aspect. But I have had enough and therefore I wanted to do this to prove to the naysayers that with the power of prayer, self-belief and willpower, you can do anything.

“I have been running more the last two years, and the most I have walked was from Cape Town Stadium to Kraaifontein. “Because I need to buy walking shoes and all the equipment, I’m asking for help with donations.” Lucien hopes to arrive in George at the beginning of April.