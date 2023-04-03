A skollie from Bonteheuwel has been slapped with a 22-year prison sentence for being in possession of an illegal firearm. A joint deployment by Bishop Lavis SAPS and the City’s Law Enforcement of officers led to the arrest of Shane Kwasha as he was on his way to open fire on rival skollies.

Bishop Lavis SAPS spokesperson sergeant Samantha Adonis says Kwasha, a member of the Hard Livings gang, was nabbed on 12 January 2022. “The Enforcement Officers, along with Bishop Lavis SAPS, were on patrol together in Soetdoring Street, which is the territory of the HLs gang, when they received information about a male walking in the area with a firearm on his way to the area of the Dixie Boys street gang,” says Adonis. She says Law Enforcement members chased him.

“He pitched the gun and one officer proceeded after him and arrested him and detained him at Bishop Lavis SAPS.” APPLAUD: Bishop Lavis SAPS ensured the ou was jailed. File photo She says the case was investigated by warrant officer Koki and Kwasha was sentenced last week in the Parow Regional Court. “He received a sentence of 20 years for the possession of a prohibited firearm and two years for the illegal possession of a firearm.