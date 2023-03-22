Mystery surrounds the discovery of an unidentified body of a man found in an open field at the entrance of Mnandi Beach resort, apparently hacked to death. The man, believed to be around 35 years old, was found on Sunday morning by a passerby.

According to a well-placed source, the body was “hacked”. “It seems as if he was either hacked with a panga or knife. His wrists were hacked, as well as his knees and he was left on the field just opposite the resort.” Neighbourhood watch member Valerie Moses said she received a call from a community member just before 7am on Sunday informing her of the body that was spotted.

“I called security and they confirmed that the body was there. “The guy I would say is approximately 35 years old and he was hacked.” Moses said it was not the first time a body was found on the veldjie.

“That place is also notoriously known as a dumping ground amongst others in the vicinity. “The road there is dark because there are no lights.” Moses said she also does not blame security in such instances.

“We can’t blame them because it is dangerous [to investigate]. I also believe they should protect themselves because they also have families.” Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed a case of murder is being investigated by Mitchells Plain police. “The unknown suspects are yet to be arrested.”