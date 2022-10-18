An elderly man has been shot dead and another injured in what the family believes was a robbery. Melvery Bussack, 60, died in Salvia Road, Kalksteenfontein and the other victim, a man in his 30s, was rushed to hospital after being shot in the neck.

Kelly Paulse, 28, says: “My uncle was on drugs so he would be up early to go and get his fix. On Sunday morning it was no different, he was out in Salvia Street between 4am and 5am. “I heard the gunshots while I was at home and then a woman came and told us he was shot.” Kelly says when she got to the scene, Melvery was dead.

“He was hit in the chest, I don’t know how many times he was shot. The other guy was taken to hospital,” she adds. Kelly tells the Daily Voice they suspect the pair were shot by someone known to them. “I don’t know why he was attacked because my uncle never bothered anyone,” she says. “He would go and buy his stuff and then bring it back home and was never a violent man.

“I think the person who shot them was trying to rob them of their drugs and they refused, or they were in the wrong place at the wrong time. He could be someone they knew.” FAMILY: Niece Kelly Paulse 60-year-old. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Melvery is survived by his widow and 33-year-old daughter. “We are all devastated by this shooting because he was not a gangster,” adds Kelly.