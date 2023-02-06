Law Enforcement in the Mother City is continuing to clap down on mense smokkeling crayfish. The latest shipment seized by officials comes after a 21-year-old man was arrested in Belhar on Friday.

The suspect was gevang after he was found in possession of crayfish tails with an estimated street value of R1.7 million. Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said members of the Maitland flying squad acted on information about sterre at an address in Belhar. “They searched the place, and 3 864 crayfish tails worth R1.7m were found in a fridge.

“A 21-year-old male was arrested and detained at Belhar SAPS. The suspect will make his court appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday.” The bust in Belhar was the third shipment intercepted innie Kaap. Metro Police members attached to the TRU unit arrested three suspects on Thursday for possession of crayfish valued at approximately R65 000 in the Eerste River area.

Metro spokesperson Ruth Solomons said officers acted after they received a tip-off: “Officers spotted the vehicle on Eerste River Way and requested permission to search. They found 388 whole crayfish, 2 384 crayfish tails, and just over R9 000 in cash in the vehicle. “Three suspects, aged 30, 32 and 53, were arrested for fishing or possession of Western Cape Rock Lobster without a permit,” Solomons explained. The City’s Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, added that all evidence seized is handed over to the national Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs.